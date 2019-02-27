Zarif resignation saga hampers nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif Photo: VCG
President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday rejected the shock resignation of Iranian foreign minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.
Zarif, lead negotiator in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, at first gave no specific reason for his resignation, but later indicated that internal factional struggles might have forced his hand.
He previously told the Tehran-based news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that he hoped his resignation could serve as a reminder to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to reclaim its "legal position" in maintaining foreign relations.
Rouhani said in a letter published by IRNA on Wednesday that Zarif's resignation was "against the country's national interests," and rejected it, standing by his moderate ally.
Zarif's resignation shed light on a schism between Iran's hard-liners and moderates.
A senior Revolutionary Guards commander also previously said that Zarif was in charge of Iranian foreign policy and was supported by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Zarif, a US-educated veteran diplomat, said in an Instagram post after Rouhani's rejection on Wednesday that he "had no obsession except for elevation of foreign policy and honor of Foreign Ministry."
However, the modest man received a malicious response from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who described Zarif and Rouhani as front men for a "corrupt religious mafia."
Such an irresponsible comment will only fuel ongoing friction between Iran and the US, countries who penned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015.
The US volte-face on the nuclear deal has undermined its implementation as Washington has continually provoked Tehran in recent years including reckless unilateral sanctions.
After the US walked out on the nuclear deal, China, Russia and the EU all showed their confidence in Iran.
China, a comprehensive strategic partner of Iran, called on all parties to uphold the nuclear deal.
"China is making its best efforts along with relevant parties, including Russia, to uphold the validity of the deal," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said on Tuesday.
"We believe this is conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East and the international nuclear non-proliferation system, and serves the shared interests of the international community."
If Iran is abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal, years of multilateral diplomatic work will have been in vain and Iran's hard-earned peace and stability will for sure be jeopardized once again.
The world cannot afford to see Iran copying North Korea
by building a nuclear arsenal, as nuclear tests reverberate in the Middle East.