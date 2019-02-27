US House nixes Trump’s border emergency, now goes to Senate

The US House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, approving a resolution blocking him from obtaining funding for a Mexican border wall through his declaration of a national emergency.



Dismissing a veto threat by the president, the Democratic-controlled House struck down Trump's emergency declaration by a comfortable margin of 245-182, sending the measure to the Republican-held Senate.



Thirteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting to "terminate" Trump's emergency declaration, which the Republican president issued on February 15 after failing to secure billions of dollars from Congress for the wall.



The declaration would allow Trump to find funding for the Mexican border wall - his signature campaign promise - from other sources, notably the Pentagon budget for military construction projects.



The president has threatened to veto the resolution if it passes both the 435-member House and the 100-seat Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 edge and its prospects are uncertain.



Democrats have denounced the emergency declaration as a power grab by the president and a violation of the Constitution as it usurps the power of Congress to decide government spending.



At least two Senate Republicans - Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina - have said they would back the resolution overturning Trump's emergency declaration.



Four Republicans would need to break ranks for the measure to pass the Senate but neither chamber is likely to be able to muster the two-thirds majority needed to override an expected presidential veto.



Should the measure clear both the House and the Senate and reach his desk, Trump would be faced with a stinging rebuke and cornered into issuing the first veto of his presidency.



Trump's national emergency declaration gives him access to billions of dollars to construct the border wall beyond the nearly $1.4 billion allocated by Congress.



Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Trump's order was an unconstitutional attempt to expand executive authority and strip lawmakers of the power to control how federal funds are spent.





