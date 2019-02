This undated handout released by Japan's Keio University Hospital on Wednesday shows a 5-day-old baby, who weighed 268 grams at birth, at the hospital in Tokyo. The baby has gone home healthy, becoming the smallest newborn boy in the world to leave hospital safely. After five months of treatment, the baby boy now weighs 3.238 kilos, is breast feeding normally, and has been discharged, Keio University Hospital said. Photo: AFP