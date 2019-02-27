Manila eyes closer cooperation with China

Global Times' Editor in Chief Hu Xijin (second right) talks with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. (second left) during an interview in Manila on Wednesday. Photo: Hu Xinyu/GT

The Philippines wishes to develop sound relations with China while managing differences on the South China Sea issue, said a senior Phillipine official on Wednesday."There is no reason why we cannot go round the reefs issue for cooperation," said Phillipine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.Since Philippine President Duterte took office, China and the Philippines have re-engaged in dialogue and consultation for the proper handling of the South China Sea issue, leading to a great rapprochement in bilateral relations. In more than two years, China has become the Philippines' largest trading partner, largest export market and largest source of imports, and the second largest source of tourists.The Philippine will "not concede an inch of its territory," but "there is something bigger" between China and the Philippines than a few "little rocks." He said when global warming and the rising ocean were discussed in the United Nations, everyone thinks it's a tragedy. He is the only one thinks the other way around. "I look forward to one day it swallows the reefs [disputed between China and the Philippines,]" he said.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. Photo: Yu Jincui/GT