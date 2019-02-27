Nanorobots, monkey clones named among China’s top 10 scientific advances

Monkeys cloned from a gene-edited macaque with circadian rhythm disorders are seen at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China in this handout picture provided by the Institute of Neuroscience of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on January 24, 2019. Photo: VCG

China's national science and technology authorities on Wednesday announced the top 10 scientific achievements made by the country's researchers in 2018, including such advancements as the first cloned monkeys and cancer-treating nanorobots.The 2018 ranking of scientific achievements was organized by the basic research management center of the Ministry of Science and Technology . The first cloning of two macaques by Chinese scientists, creation of the first-ever artificial single-chromosome eukaryote and development of cancer-hunting nanorobots are among the top-10 list.A total of 353 scientific research findings were recommended before experts selected 30 for a shortlist from which the final top-10 list was determined through a poll of 2,600 scientists including academicians at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.The discovery of the measurement of the so-far most accurate gravity constant and the first direct detection of spectral break around 1 tera-electron-volts of the electron cosmic ray spectrum by the Wukong - China's dark matter detection satellite or the Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) - are also among the top 10 list."Such national recognition does not come with additional funding as a bonus. But since the launch of the program, the team has received strong financial support from the Ministry of Science and Technology, CAS, as well as the National Natural Science foundation," Yuan Qiang, a researcher of the DAMPE team who is in charge of cosmic ray data analysis, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Yuan said the team felt honored and grateful that the country would significantly support research and development in the field of basic sciences, although some of the achievements' applications may seem far from daily life.China's financial input in research and development of basic sciences doubled in the past five years from 41.2 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) in 2011 to 82.3 billion yuan in 2016, according to information released by China's Ministry of Science and Technology in February 2018.China also sets an annual top national science award which came with a cash prize of 8 million yuan in 2019, a sum larger than last year's Nobel Prize amount.However, according to a guideline the State Council released in 2018, although the country has made substantial progress in basic science, it still lags behind its goal of becoming a science and technology power in disciplines like mathematics.The US outspends China on basic research.Data provided by the American Association for the Advancement of Science shows that in 2018, the US total basic research budget reached over $38 billion.A Global Times reporter found that most of the top 10 awardee projects have been published in or positively acknowledged by world-class scientific journals like Nature, Science, and Cell.For example, US journal The Scientist listed the tumor-destroying nanorobots as one of the seven top technical advances in 2018.Four of the 2018 top 10 scientific findings are the result of 'cooperation between Chinese researchers and research teams from the US and the UK.The cancer treating nanorobot development was jointly launched by Chinese researchers at the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology with a US team from Arizona State University.The program entitled "Visualizing intracellular organelle and cytoskeletal interactions at nanoscale resolution on millisecond timescales," which is among the top 10 and was published in Cell, is a collaboration by Li Dong at the Institute of Biophysics of CAS, and American researchers from Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes Medical Institute.The DAMPE detector for dark matter in space is also an international collaboration among China, Italy and Switzerland.Another top 10 study, findings of which pushed back the history of human life in China's Loess Plateau to 2.12 million years ago, was co-conducted by Zhu Zhaoyu from the CAS Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Huang Weiwen from Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, and research team led by Robin Dennell from the UK's University of Exeter over 13 years of collaboration.Another top-10 study, findings of which pushed back the history of human life in China's Loess Plateau to 2.12 million years ago, was co-conducted by Zhu Zhaoyu from the CAS Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Huang Weiwen from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, and a research team led by Robin Dennell from the UK's University of Exeter over 13 years of collaboration.It showcases the current trend of basic science research in which the best international minds inevitably work together, Yuan noted.The selection of the 10 greatest scientific developments has been successfully conducted by the country's science and technology authorities 14 times.Such an event is designed to enhance public understanding of the country's scientific achievements and promote support for fundamental research, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.