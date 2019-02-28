Vietnamese, US presidents agree to develop ties

Vietnam's top leader Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Donald Trump said during their talks on Wednesday that they attach importance to developing the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Trong highly appreciated US cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, education and dealing with war aftermaths, especially dioxin detoxification, and proposed that the two countries should continue foster cooperation in other fields, including bomb and mine clearance, and assisting victims of Agent Orange, the Vietnam News Agency reported.



Thanking Vietnam for its careful preparation for the ongoing 2nd DPRK-US summit despite of short notice, Trump said the United States would continue to cooperate with Vietnam to promote their comprehensive partnership in a more pragmatic and effective manner, and invited Trong to visit the United States this year.



The two leaders agreed to strengthen economy, trade and investment ties, and stated that the two countries should maintain contacts and exchanges of high-level delegations, and reinforce existing dialogue mechanisms. They also supported continued cooperation on overcoming war consequences.



Also on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Trump.



The US president is in Hanoi for his 2nd summit with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), after their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.

