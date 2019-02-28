Venezuelan VP to visit Russia

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will visit Moscow and meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 1, RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday, citing a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.



TASS news agency also reported the upcoming working visit of the Venezuelan official, quoting a diplomatic source.



Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that President Vladimir Putin did not plan to meet Rodriguez.



Russia has repeatedly called for peaceful dialogue between the government and the opposition in Venezuela and said it opposes any foreign interference, especially use of force, in the internal affairs of the Latin American country.

