Under China’s tough fight against pollution, gain follows pain for factories

Workers make rubber products at a factory of Dongguan Ailite Seal Manufacuring Co in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday. Photo: Shen Weiduo/GT

A tough campaign by the Chinese government to tackle pollution caused some initial pain for low-end factories in the country's southern manufacturing hub, but companies are now hailing the effort as the driving force for an industrial upgrade that is brining long-term opportunities.The campaign has indeed reshaped the local business environment and even promoted the rise of new industries that will help the city transform from a traditional manufacturing base into a smart hub, according to industry participants in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province."Looking back, you will see the companies that collapsed in the past year were mostly dirty, polluting enterprises that violated environmental regulations and also lacked appropriate business licenses or permits," Zhang Qingming, general manager of Dongguan-based Keweite Packaging Co, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Zhang added that before the crackdown, many such small companies had a competitive edge over companies that obeyed environmental laws because the former cut corners to lower costs. "That's not a healthy development model," he said.In July 2018, China released a three-year action plan to win the battle for a blue sky, in a bid to improve air quality. Authorities were urged to adjust industrial structures and promote green development to achieve the goal.As part of the plan, officials in Dongguan aimed to shut down 5,000 "small, scattered, messy and polluting" companies as of the end of 2018, according to a report from sohu.com.That led to many closure and large fines for firms in the city, including Zhang's Keweite Packaging, which was fined 400,000 yuan ($59,820) in December 2017 by local authorities for environmental violations.Still, he believed the efforts will benefit the industry in the long run. "Big companies that have technology and real strength stand out now, and we're rushing to catch up," he said.Yintec Furniture Co is one of the standouts."We have not felt downward pressure, since orders have continued to increase after the environmental campaign," Yintec's general manager, who would only give his surname Li, told the Global Times.He said some of the orders came to his company after the offending factories were shut down. The company plans to expand capacity since more orders came in the past year, he added.Li's company exported furniture worth 120 million yuan to Australia last year, and the company is also exploring domestic markets based on its newfound competitiveness."Everyone knows the era of making quick money is over. Improving products and management ... that's the only way out," Li noted.Some emerging industries, which were considered "useless" before, are also rising amid the government's clean air efforts. Dongguan Boyou Nano Material Co is among them."We spent about four years researching sprayed electroplate, a more environmental way of doing spraying than the traditional method. It turned out that the technology was very profitable for us after the country's environmental campaign," Yu, a company manager, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Yu said the company's customers include Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Midea Group, an electrical appliance manufacturer based in Guangdong's Foshan. "Thanks to the environmental campaign, we don't need to find customers ... the customers come to us," Yu noted.Yu said that the technology's application scenario is vast, and it's also cheaper than the traditional method. As a result, the company is striking deals in countries such as Thailand and Indonesia.But not all are happy. There are also manufacturers like Xu, owner of Dongguan-based Ailite Seal Manufacturing Co, whose company has been under great pressure amid domestic and global uncertainties."We complied with regulations, but profits have been further squeezed because the price of raw materials increased by more than 50 percent in the past year due to the campaign," Xu said.Xu's firm mainly exports to customers in Europe and the US. He said that although the China-US trade war added some pressure, the "environmental campaign has influenced us more."Xu said small enterprises need time to adjust and upgrade. "I also want a blue sky and am willing to pay for that. I invested 200,000 yuan in upgrading our machines last year, but all these efforts need time and money. Just closing down companies isn't good for anyone."