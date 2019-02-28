JD.com beats forecasts with 22% revenue rise in Q4

JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce company, on Thursday reported a 22.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to 134.83 billion yuan ($20.17 billion), beating analysts' estimates on the back of stronger online retail sales and sending its US-listed shares up 8 percent.



The results, boosted by the company's November sale promotions, defied a wider drop-off in consumer spending in China in recent months.



The results still represented the company's slowest quarterly revenue growth since its 2015 IPO, as an economic slowdown continues to affect China's top ecommerce companies.



JD.com's sales are seasonally high in the fourth quarter each year due to promotions surrounding Single's Day, a national online shopping event that peaks on November 11.



For the current quarter, JD expects revenue of between 118 billion yuan and 122 billion yuan. That compares with a consensus analysts' estimate of 119.48 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.



JD, which is backed by Walmart Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and China's Tencent Holdings, posted a net loss of 3.32 yuan or 48 cents per American depository share, compared with a loss of 0.64 yuan a year earlier.



Analysts have pointed to lower sales of big-ticket items, including smartphones and appliances, as the driving factor behind lower sales on JD.com and competitor Alibaba Group.



Full-year revenue for 2018 was 462.02 billion yuan, up 27.5 percent from 2017.





