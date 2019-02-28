Cambodia urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint to avoid further clashes

Cambodia on Thursday called on Pakistan and India to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further clashes, according to a foreign ministry's statement.



"Cambodia follows with great concern the recent escalation of tension between Pakistan and India in the Kashmir region," the statement said.



"As friends of both countries, Cambodia hopes that Pakistan and India exercise utmost restraint to avoid further armed clashes which would give rise to hostile sentiment among the peoples of the two countries," it said.



The statement said that Cambodia strongly believed that Pakistan and India could work through negotiation to defuse the current tension and find appropriate solution to their disputes through peaceful means.



The statement came a day after Pakistan said its air force had shot down two Indian fighter jets inside Pakistani airspace and captured an Indian pilot.



India confirmed that Pakistan destroyed one of its MiG-21 aircraft and that the pilot was missing.



Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to release the Indian pilot for the sake of peace and de-escalation of tensions between the two neighbors.



"In our desire of peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Pakistani prime minister's office also announced at twitter quoting Khan.

