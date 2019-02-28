Chinese commerce official calls on EU to be open, inclusive

Gao Feng, spokesman of the



The EU has always been a supporter of free trade, Gao said, adding that he hoped the EU could continue to promote trade liberalization and facilitation and create a sound business environment for foreign investors.



"An open environment is not only beneficial to the EU's economic growth, but also good for the world's prosperity," Gao said.

Chinese companies' direct investment in the EU rose 3.3 percent year-on-year to 7.82 billion US dollars in 2018.



Gao said China would continue to encourage competitive and creditable companies to cooperate with and invest in the EU to achieve win-win results.

