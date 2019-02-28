China to improve regulations on patent agencies

An amended regulation on China's patent agencies will come into force on March 1.



The revised regulation has made improvements in terms of qualifications for practitioners, a code of conduct and services supervision.



To become qualified patent agents, individuals with the required educational background must pass a national qualification examination to get certificates, according to the regulation.



A patent agency should be in the organization form of either a partnership enterprise or a limited liability company.



Unless the law stipulates otherwise, any organization and individual can apply for patents and conduct other patent-related affairs in China, or entrust the job to patent agencies, the regulation says.



Patent agents shall follow the clients' own will and the principles of fairness, faithfulness and credibility in charging fees, taking both economic and social benefits into consideration, it says.



The regulation also specifies the code of conduct and legal obligations for patent agents and patent agencies and calls for improved inspection and supervision over their services.

