Kim, Trump end second summit without deal in Hanoi

Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended their second summit without a deal in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Thursday.



"No agreement was reached" between Kim and Trump in the second day of their second summit in Hanoi, according to the White House. It added that the two countries looked forward to meeting in the future.



Though the two leaders ended their meeting without any agreement, Kim and Trump had "very good and constructive meetings" and discussed various ways to "advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts," the statement from the White House said.



Kim and Trump were originally scheduled to attend a working lunch and a signing ceremony for a possible joint statement -- at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, but the events were cancelled for an unidentified reason.



Trump's press conference was brought forward by two hours to 2 p.m. local time (0700 GMT).



At the press conference, Trump said a gap remained between what the DPRK and United States wanted.



Trump said he and Kim each had certain visions that were not aligned but got "much closer" than a year ago, Trump told reporters.



"We have to walk ... There is a gap," Trump said.

