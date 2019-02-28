Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi

Members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping in accordance with regulations, an official statement said Thursday.



After reading through their work reports, Xi urged them to fulfill their historical responsibilities given by the Party and the people, always preserve the political character and revolutionary spirit of Communists and devote themselves to public duty, said the statement.



Xi called on members to be enterprising, tackle tough issues head-on, maintain a strong sense of responsibility, uphold integrity and self-discipline, work diligently and set an example for the whole Party.



The members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee wrote their reports on their work over the last year, which included summaries of their work experiences, problems they found and improvements they did, as well as the plans and advice for their future work.

