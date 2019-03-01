Xi highlights building of Marxist learning party, nurturing of love of learning

President Xi Jinping has called for expediting the building of the Communist Party of China (CPC) into a Marxist learning party and the nurturing of a love of learning in the people.



Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a preface he wrote for a series of textbooks designed as learning and training materials for officials across the country, an official statement said Thursday.



The study and implementation of the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era should have a central place on the agenda, according to the preface, which urges Party members and officials to improve themselves and meet the requirements of being loyal to the Party, having moral integrity and demonstrating a keen sense of responsibility.



Xi said that, in a bid to realize the two centenary goals and national rejuvenation, the CPC should pay more attention to learning and continue to educate and train officials so that they are more adaptable to the needs of the Party and state in the new era.



Noting that high-quality education textbooks are important for the Party's education campaigns and official training, he said that this series of textbooks elaborate the significance, framework, essence and requirements of practice for the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era and should be properly used.

