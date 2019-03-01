CPC regulations on reporting of major issues published

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has recently published CPC regulations on requesting instructions for and submitting reports on major issues, an official statement said Thursday.



Comprised of eight chapters and effective from Jan. 31, 2019, the regulations elaborate on how such work should be carried out, including the procedures and methods, major issues concerned, and related oversight arrangements.



As an important political, organizational and work discipline of the Party, the system of instructions requesting and reporting on major issues is an effective mechanism for exercising democratic centralism, according to the statement.



The regulations are of great significance for firmly upholding General Secretary Xi Jinping's status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, the statement said, stressing that it is also significant to ensure the solidarity, unity and concerted action of the whole Party.



The regulations will help standardize and institutionalize such work, the statement said.

