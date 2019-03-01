Putin expects quick settlement of India-Pakistan crisis

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in the area where Indian warplanes released payload, in Balakot, Pakistan, on Feb. 27, 2019. (Xinhua)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he hopes the current crisis between India and Pakistan will be settled soon, the Kremlin said Thursday."While discussing the crisis in relations between India and Pakistan, Putin expressed hope for a prompt settlement," a Kremlin statement said.According to the Kremlin, Putin once again expressed condolences to the Indian people over a terrorist attack against Indian military on Feb. 14, which killed more than 300 paramilitary security personnel and injured over 40 others.In this context, Putin and Modi condemned international terrorism and any form of its support, stressing the need to step up the uncompromising fight against the terrorist threat.Meanwhile, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues and expressed their willingness to further enhance cooperation in all areas including military-technical ties.Putin invited Modi to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, the Kremlin said.