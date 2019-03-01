Top political advisory body prepares for annual session

The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened a meeting Thursday to prepare for the second session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.



Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.



The meeting reviewed and adopted the decision to hold the second session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, heard explanation of the drafting of the work report of the CPPCC National Committee Standing Committee and a report on how the Standing Committee has handled proposals put forward by political advisors.



It also heard reports on the work of the CPPCC National Committee's special committees and reports on the political advisory body's personnel issues.



