Macky Sall re-elected president of Senegal with 58.27 pct of vote

Senegal's incumbent president Macky Sall was re-elected as president of the West African country after he won 58.27 percent of the vote in the presidential election held on Feb. 24, according to the preliminary results announced Thursday by President of the National Commission for the Census of Votes (CNRV) Demba Kandji.



Kandji, who is also the first president of the Court of Appeal of Dakar, announced that among the votes validly cast, Macky Sall obtained 2,554,605 votes, or 58.27 percent. Idrissa Seck came second with 898,674 votes, or 20.5 percent.



Of the more than 6.68 million registered voters, more than 4.38 million showed up for voting, representing a turnout rate of 66.23 percent.



Five candidates contested the president election, including Macky Sall who is seeking a second term, former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck, former Foreign Minister Madicke Niang, former tax inspector Ousmane Sonko and academician Issa Sall.



According to the constitutional revision of 2016, the presidential term would be reduced to five years from seven years previously.



The inauguration date of the newly elected president will be known after the proclamation of the final official results by the Constitutional Council where the provisional results will be examined.

