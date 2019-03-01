Guizhou gov't increases poverty alleviation efforts in rural areas

A farmer ploughs in the field in Langdai Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Recently, Guizhou government has increased the poverty alleviation efforts in such fields as relocation, drinking water safety, compulsory education and healthcare in rural areas. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Farmers harvest cabbages in Langdai Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Recently, Guizhou government has increased the poverty alleviation efforts in such fields as relocation, drinking water safety, compulsory education and healthcare in rural areas. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor gives a child intravenous injection in Langdai Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Recently, Guizhou government has increased the poverty alleviation efforts in such fields as relocation, drinking water safety, compulsory education and healthcare in rural areas. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Students rest on the playground of No. 1 Middle School in Yuelianghe Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Recently, Guizhou government has increased the poverty alleviation efforts in such fields as relocation, drinking water safety, compulsory education and healthcare in rural areas. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Farmers work in the field of Langdai Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Recently, Guizhou government has increased the poverty alleviation efforts in such fields as relocation, drinking water safety, compulsory education and healthcare in rural areas. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo shows a relocation place for villagers in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Recently, Guizhou government has increased the poverty alleviation efforts in such fields as relocation, drinking water safety, compulsory education and healthcare in rural areas. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A farmer works in the field in Langdai Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2019. Recently, Guizhou government has increased the poverty alleviation efforts in such fields as relocation, drinking water safety, compulsory education and healthcare in rural areas. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)