Snow melts on Qilian Mountains

Source:China News Service Published: 2019/3/1 14:46:48

Melting snow in the Qilian Mountains caused water levels to rise in a river, forming a beautiful series of natural waterfalls in Zhangye City, Gansu Province as temperatures rose in late February. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Li)

Posted in: CHINA
