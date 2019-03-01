361 Chinese relics to be returned to China from US

A photo shows Chinese relics during a repatriation event held in Indianapolis, US. Photo: Courtesy of the National Cultural Heritage Administration

A total of 361 pieces of Chinese cultural relics, found by the FBI's Indianapolis office in 2014, will be sent back to China as the largest batch of relics to be returned from the US since 2009.The return of those relics is the first of its kind since the two countries re-signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on restricting importation of Chinese relics in January, and the third time since the two first signed the MOU in 2009, China's National Cultural Heritage Administration confirmed with Global Times on Friday.Those to-be-returned relics feature stone, jade, bronze, pottery ware, coins and carved wooden architectural components from the Neolithic Age to Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).Officials from China's National Cultural Heritage Administration and US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) signed and exchanged the certificate of transfer of those relics, in Indianapolis on Thursday local time.The administration organized experts to identify those relics and made requests to the US to seek a full return of them after they were seized by the FBI's Indianapolis office in April 2014.The repatriation of these relics is not only the fruit of the long-term cooperation between China and the US but also will further enhance the trust and understanding between the two peoples, and serve to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to a statement the administration sent to the Global Times.Strengthening the recovery and return of lost cultural relics and safeguarding the safety of cultural relics is the right action that adheres to the spirit of international conventions, respects the cultural rights and interests of people of all countries and their national sentiments.More than 4,000 pieces of Chinese lost culture relics have been returned to China in 30 batches in recent years through diplomatic mediation, judicial cooperation and negotiations so far, which included animal head statues and a 3,000-year-old "Tiger Ying" bronze vessel looted from the Old Summer Palace, the administration said.Liu Zheng, a member of the China Cultural Relics Academy, told the Global Times on Friday that the return of some 4,000 Chinese relics is the result of the improvement of China's overall national strength in recent years, as some 20 countries including the US and Peru have signed bilateral agreements with China on preventing theft, illegal excavation and illegal imports and exports of cultural relics."The agreements provide legal grounds for countries to return Chinese relics," Liu said.The Chinese side is willing to take the return of China's cultural relics as a new starting point to deepening cooperation with the US and further increase international exchanges and judicial cooperation.China is also willing to cooperate with the US to jointly crack down on illegal looting, theft, and smuggling of cultural relics to promote a fairer and just international order of returning the lost relics, the administration said.However, many European countries have not signed such agreements with China as it's opposed by profit-oriented museums in those countries, Liu said.In recent years, many patriotic overseas Chinese people helped to return relics through purchase from foreign auction houses, but Liu said that such ways should not be recommended as some foreign auction houses will deliberately raise prices to exploit the patriotism of overseas Chinese people.