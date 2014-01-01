Vietnam holds welcome ceremony for visiting Kim Jong-un

A welcome ceremony for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un took place at the Presidential Palace of Vietnam in Hanoi on Friday.



Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong has attended the welcome ceremony.



Kim is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam after he concluded his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi.



He is scheduled to leave Hanoi around noon on Saturday and depart from the country via the Dong Dang railway station on the border with China in the afternoon, a Vietnamese foreign ministry source said.

