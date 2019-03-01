China seeks better coordination between economic, social development, ecological civilization

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the view of Xinye Village of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As "clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," China is seeking better coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization and has delivered visible results. (Xinhua/Wen Xinyang)

An Eld's deer runs at Datian Eld's deer national nature reserve in south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2018. As "clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," China is seeking better coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization and has delivered visible results. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)





Geng Mingming (L), a scientific staff member, takes sample of lake water in Dongting Lake area, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 25, 2018. As "clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," China is seeking better coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization and has delivered visible results. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows the Wuzhen scenic spot of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As "clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," China is seeking better coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization and has delivered visible results. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows solidified sand dunes near the source of the Yarlung Zangbo River in Zhongba County of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. As "clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," China is seeking better coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization and has delivered visible results. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Aerial photo shows a drone of Weixian branch of environmental protection agency of Handan City checking the air quality over a company at Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 1, 2018. As "clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," China is seeking better coordination between economic and social development and ecological civilization and has delivered visible results. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)