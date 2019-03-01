China unveils guideline to toughen supervision over food safety

A customer selects vegetables at a supermarket in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 9, 2018. China has unveiled a guideline to enhance the accountability system of local governments to strengthen supervision over food safety. Food safety will be included in the performance assessment of the Party and government leading officials, according to the guideline released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council over the weekend. The guideline aims to promote local government's food safety work and improve people's wellbeing. Food safety, including the safety of agricultural products, will be included in the national economic and social development plan of local governments. It will also be put on local government's work priorities and subject to supervision of law makers and political advisers, according to the guideline. The guideline specifies major requirements for local governments to toughen supervision over food safety, including improving food safety supervision and accountability system, strengthening food safety supervision capability and efficiency, and formulating emergency plan for food safety incidents. The guideline also outlines rewards and punishments for local authorities in managing food safety work. (Xinhua/Wang Jiuzhong)

China has unveiled a guideline to enhance the accountability system of local governments to strengthen supervision over food safety.Food safety will be included in the performance assessment of the Party and government leading officials, according to the guideline released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council over the weekend.The guideline aims to promote local government's food safety work and improve people's wellbeing.Food safety, including the safety of agricultural products, will be included in the national economic and social development plan of local governments. It will also be put on local government's work priorities and subject to supervision of law makers and political advisers, according to the guideline.The guideline specifies major requirements for local governments to toughen supervision over food safety, including improving food safety supervision and accountability system, strengthening food safety supervision capability and efficiency, and formulating emergency plan for food safety incidents.The guideline also outlines rewards and punishments for local authorities in managing food safety work.