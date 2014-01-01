Trump’s ex-lawyer to testify again next week

President Donald Trump's ex-attorney will return to Congress next week for more testimony, US lawmakers said Thursday, after three days of marathon appearances during which Michael Cohen accused his longtime boss of being a conman engaged in illegal activity.



House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff also revealed that Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer who claims strong connections to the Kremlin, and who reportedly pitched the Moscow Trump Tower project to Trump's team, will testify before the committee on March 14.



The public hearing is believed to be the first scheduled appearance before Congress for Sater, who is seen as a mysterious figure who could shed light on dealings between the Trump organization, his campaign and Russia.



Cohen meanwhile will return on March 6 for additional closed-door testimony to the Intelligence Committee, Schiff said.



"It was a very productive interview today, where he was able to shed light on a lot of issues that are very core to our investigation, and we were able to drill down in great detail," Schiff said, adding that he intended to publicly release transcripts of Cohen's testimony "at the appropriate point."



News of the upcoming hearings came after Cohen's grueling three days on Capitol Hill, including his explosive nationally televised testimony on Wednesday, during which he called Trump an inveterate liar, "racist," and "cheat."



Cohen - who is to report to prison on May 6 to begin serving a three-year sentence for fraud, tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions and lying to Congress - expressed regret for his years of devoted service to Trump.





