Chinese FM urges common ground on NK sanctions relief

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong shake hands ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday. Photo: IC

North Korea denied it asked for complete sanctions removal in an early morning press conference in Hanoi Friday, following the abrupt end of the talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, in direct contravention of Trump's remarks late Thursday.China on Friday urged that the relief of sanctions is an important part of the dialogue process.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a routine press conference on Friday that there needs to be common ground on sanctions relief and the two sides should be able to reach this through dialogue.Relieving sanctions and denuclearization should be pushed based on synchronous and equal principles, Lu noted. "China always urges the UN Security Council to start discussions on reversible provisions [of the sanctions]," Lu said.Lu's remarks came after the US and North Korea contradicted each other over the reason for the hasty conclusion to their bilateral talks. North Korea took the unprecedented step of calling a press conference early Friday morning."What we proposed was not the removal of all sanctions, but their partial removal," North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said, adding that North Korea only asked for those sanctions impeding the livelihood of its people to be removed first, according to a video of the conference uploaded by NBC news.If the US had agreed to the proposal, North Korea "will permanently and completely dismantle all the nuclear production facilities in Yongbyon area, including plutonium and uranium in the presence of US experts and by the joint work of technicians of both countries," Ri said.On Thursday, Trump told reporters at an afternoon press conference that "Basically they [North Korea] want the sanctions lifted, in their entirety, and we couldn't do that."But Ri said: "During the meeting, the US insisted we should take one more step besides the dismantlement of nuclear facilities in the Yongbyon area."Ri stressed that North Korea's stance will remain unchanged if the US proposes negotiations again in the future.Zheng Jiyong, director of the center for Korean studies at the Shanghai-based Fudan University, noted that North Korea would not seek unrealistic compromises from the US since it is facing serious challenges to its people's livelihood. "Removing sanctions that affect its people's livelihood is enough for North Korea at this stage."Although North Korea is facing serious economic difficulties, it does not mean Kim will make bigger compromises under pressure, said Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences.In the past, most Security Council members were in support of sanctions as a means to pressure North Korea to denuclearize, but after North Korea promised it would denuclearize, the US, which still refuses to amend any of the sanctions, is being isolated, Lü noted.According to the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on Friday for Kim. After the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks at the Presidential Palace.South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday that "meaningful progress" was made at the summit despite no deal being reached, AFP reported.During his press conference on Thursday, Trump confirmed that Kim promised not to conduct any more missile or nuclear tests even though there was no agreement.On Friday, North Korea's state media outlet, the Korean Central News Agency, said that Kim "expressed his thanks to Trump for making positive efforts for the successful meeting and talks while making a long journey and said goodbye, promising the next meeting."This proves that the summit did not "collapse," and that there is room for more engagements in the future, Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.Pham Quy Long, vice director-general of Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences' Northeast Asian Studies Institute, told the Global Times on Friday that negotiations will be a long and tough process, and that both sides need patience."It's only been a few months since the last summit in Singapore; both sides still need time to build trust," he said.But An Gang, a senior fellow and a US studies expert at the Pangoal Institution, a Beijing-based think tank, warned that due to the domestic political situation, there is only a narrow window in which the two sides can reach a substantial agreement.