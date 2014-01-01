Summit failure exposes fundamental differences on denuclearization

The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
held in Hanoi, Vietnam concluded on Thursday with only an exchange of views but no agreement.
Unlike the first summit in Singapore in June, the second two-day summit had been expected to make a breakthrough. Unfortunately, there was not even nominal success after a "roller coaster experience." What on earth happened to the summit?
Trump said at a press conference afterwards that, "Basically they (North Korea) want the sanctions lifted, in their entirety, and we couldn't do that."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that since North Korea was not ready, we didn't get what could benefit the US. Obviously, the US wanted to put the blame on North Korea for the breakdown in negotiations. But judging by the preparations and ambience of the summit, outsiders can hardly believe that North Korea would have proposed the "removal of all sanctions."
Ri Yong Ho, North Korean foreign minister, refuted the American statement at a press conference early Friday morning, saying, "What we proposed was not the removal of all sanctions, but their partial removal," adding that North Korea made a very realistic proposal to the US and stated that it "expressed intent to commit to a permanent halt of nuclear testing and long-range missile launch tests."
Ri also said that the US put forward a new requirement but North Korea cannot meet, although he gave no details. But it is speculated that the US has demanded something that disadvantages North Korea beyond the preparatory range of discussions.
It seems that the failure of the talks lies in a disagreement on US sanctions on North Korea, but in fact, it shows there are still fundamental differences between the two on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
.
After North Korea suspended nuclear and missile tests and dismantled its nuclear facilities, including those in Yongbyong, there should be reciprocation by the US. But the US insists that it will not loosen its sanctions on North Korea if North Korea's denuclearization measures do not meet its requirements. The persistence by each side means they could not only fail to implement the statement made in Singapore but could also face more difficult challenges in future negotiations.
Moreover, the impasse in the talks has also revealed the fragility of the US-North Korea summit framework. Prior to the second summit, an enormous amount of preparatory work had been done by both sides, but it was only limited to the framework.
However, finalization of an agreement is in the hands of both leaders. If there is any change in the details, it will definitely affect the final result, especially for North Korea.
Kim had said North Korea will not conduct nuclear tests nor launch missiles, and whether he will "have to explore new paths" remains to be seen. Obviously, the US will not present the gift of "sanction relief" to North Korea in the short-term, but we can be optimistic that the lines of communication are still open.The author is professor and director of the School of International Politics, Institute of Politics and Public Management, Yanbian University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn