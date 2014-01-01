Remarks of the Spokespers on of the Chinese Embassy in Canadaon the Issuance of Authority to Proceed by the Department of Justice Canada on the case of Meng Wanzhou

The Chinese side is utterly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the issuance of Authority to Proceed by the Department of Justice Canada on the case of Meng Wanzhou. This is not a merely judicial case, but a political persecution against a Chinese high-tech enterprise. The subsequent developments have proved this. The so-called "rule of law" and "judicial independence" asserted by Canada can not cover up the mistakes made by the Canadian side on the case of Meng Wanzhou.



Judging from the obvious political interference presented on this case, if Canada really abides by the principle of rule of law and judiciary independence, the Canadian side should refuse the extradition request of the United States and immediately release Ms. Meng Wanzhou in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Extradition Act of Canada. The final result of the Canadian court to handle this case will be a touchstone for testing whether Canada adheres to the judicial independence or not. We will wait and see.

