China opposes extradition proceedings against Meng Wanzhou

Canada should stop meddling in the case of Meng Wanzhou due to its political nature, and the decision to proceed with her extradition is a misstep by Canadian authorities, according to officials and lawyers.



Department of Justice Canada issued an Authority to Proceed Friday, formally commencing the extradition process of Meng.



Meng, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, was arrested in Canada on December 1 at the behest of the US, which is widely believed to be politically motivated to counter China's rise in high-tech.



China is utterly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the issuance of the Authority to Proceed in Meng's case, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Canada said following the decision. "This is not merely a judicial case, but political persecution of a Chinese high-tech enterprise. The subsequent developments have proved this," the spokesperson said, noting that the so-called "rule of law" and "judicial independence" asserted by Canada cannot cover up mistakes made in this case.



Meng is due to appear in court again on March 6.



"We are disappointed that the Minister of Justice has decided to issue an Authority to Proceed in the face of the political nature of the US charges," Meng's defense team said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Friday.



The President of the US has repeatedly stated that he would interject in Meng's case if he thought it would help US negotiations with China over a trade deal, the statement noted.



The case will go through several phases including Authority to Proceed, Judicial Phase, Ministerial Phase and Appeals.



"It will be a long lasting lawsuit," Xiang Ligang, an industry analyst, told the Global Times.



"Eventually, it'll come down to negotiations between China and the US," he said.



Judging by the obvious political interference presented in this case, if Canada really abides by the principle of rule of law and judiciary independence, it should refuse the extradition request of the United States and immediately release Meng, the Chinese embassy said.



Meanwhile, Canada's decision is contrary to the Extradition Act, as the element of dual criminality can't be established, Attorney Long Z. Liu, licensed by the State of California and in Federal Courts, told the Global Times.



"It's a misstep by Canadian authorities," he added.



