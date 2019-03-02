France, Germany vow to defend multilateralism with "joint presidencies" of Security Council

France and Germany are using their unprecedented "joint presidencies" of the UN Security Council in March and April to defend multilateralism and European values, said the ambassadors of the two countries on Friday.



The unique approach, which was designed as "an unprecedented expression of Franco-German partnership" at the United Nations, is both innovative and pragmatic, French ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre told reporters together with German ambassador Christoph Heusgen.



The two countries have decided to seize the opportunity to regalvanize their partnership, to defend and uphold European values and multilateralism, said Delattre. "It seems to us that multilateralism is currently under siege and upholding multilateralism is vital."



The post of president rotates alphabetically monthly among the 15 Security Council members following their English names. It is by coincidence that France and Germany are holding council presidencies in two consecutive months as Germany is an elected member of the Security Council with a two-year term while France is a permanent member.



"We decided to seize this golden opportunity of having successive presidencies by France in March and Germany in April, which was a pure happy coincidence," said Delattre. "And so we decided ... we would join together with our working teams and closely coordinate our programs of work to make sure that they were dovetailed and harmonized with one another."



But he emphasized that the two countries are not having a joint presidency for two months, but two distinct presidencies -- each country for a month -- of the Security Council.

