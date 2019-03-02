Deputies to 13th NPC from China's Heilongjiang arrive in Beijing

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province arrive at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2019, for the second session of the 13th NPC National Committee. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Zhang Hui, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, receives an interview at Beijing Railway Station upon her arrival in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2019, for the second session of the 13th NPC National Committee. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)