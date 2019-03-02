Top political advisor wants annual session to reflect public thoughts

Wang Yang (C, front), chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the fifth session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese political advisors have been asked to convey real thoughts and appeals of the public during the upcoming second annual session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said Friday that the national committee members should align their thoughts and actions with the scientific judgments on major circumstances and decisions on major issues made by the Communist Party of the China Central Committee.The political advisors should also pool good experiences and practices of the people in order to better serve the work of the Party and the state, Wang said at a two-day meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee that closed Friday.The meeting approved the agenda and schedule of the annual session, a work report of the CPPCC National Committee's Standing Committee and a report on how the Standing Committee has handled proposals put forward by political advisors.Relevant drafts and reports will be submitted to the session for deliberation.