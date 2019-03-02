Modern elements added to Jinyu Alley in China's Fujian to attract tourists

A tourist takes photos in a cultural creative shop in Jinyu Alley of Licheng District, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 28, 2019. The local government has upgraded Jinyu Alley through minimal renovation to maximize its historical charm and commercial value. Modern elements like cafes and cultural creative organizations have been added to this less-than-300-meter historical alley to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Two tourists take photos of door-god paintings of a traditional house in Jinyu Alley of Licheng District, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Feb. 28, 2019. The local government has upgraded Jinyu Alley through minimal renovation to maximize its historical charm and commercial value. Modern elements like cafes and cultural creative organizations have been added to this less-than-300-meter historical alley to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Qi Xiaolan (R), a staff member, makes coffee at a coffee culture exhibition center in Jinyu Alley of Licheng District, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 28, 2019. The local government has upgraded Jinyu Alley through minimal renovation to maximize its historical charm and commercial value. Modern elements like cafes and cultural creative organizations have been added to this less-than-300-meter historical alley to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Audiences enjoy a free traditional Nanyin concert in Jinyu Alley of Licheng District, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 27, 2019. The local government has upgraded Jinyu Alley through minimal renovation to maximize its historical charm and commercial value. Modern elements like cafes and cultural creative organizations have been added to this less-than-300-meter historical alley to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)