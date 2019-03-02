China calls for immediate release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, reaffirms political nature of the case

China on Saturday called for the immediate release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and slammed the case as a "serious political event" after Canada began the process of extraditing Meng to the US on Friday.



Chinese analysts say that looking at the facts and legal situation surrounding the case, the only clear conclusion is that Meng should be released, adding that it will be a "political scandal" if Canada politicalizes the case and makes a decision in favor of the US political interests.



"This is a serious political event. We once again urge the US to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant and extradition request for Meng Wanzhou," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in a statement on Saturday morning.



China resolutely opposes these actions and expresses strong discontent, said Lu.



He said China has lodged a solemn representation with Canada. The US and Canada abuse of their extradition rules is a severe violation of the legitimate rights of a Chinese citizen, Lu said, adding that China urges the two sides to release Meng immediately and "let her come back to China safely."



Canada's Department of Justice issued an Authority to Proceed on Friday, formally commencing Meng's extradition process.



Meng, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, was arrested in Canada on December 1, 2018 at the behest of the US.



She is due to appear in court again on March 6.



"It's an unfortunate decision from the Canadian side, as it damages not only its relations with China, but also the country's international image as a sovereign country with judicial independence," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times on Saturday.



It's clear that Canada's detention of Meng was made due to "political pressure" and the "manipulations" of the US, said Li.



Judging from legal evidence and the facts revealed so far, Meng's release is the only clear conclusion and if Canada chooses to ignore the facts and makes a "twisted decision" that favors the political interests of the US, it will lose credibility in international society, said Li.



In this case, Meng's case will be a "political scandal" for Canada, he said.



"We are disappointed that the Minister of Justice has decided to issue an Authority to Proceed considering the political nature of the US charges," Meng's defense team said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Friday.



"The latest decision reflects the deteriorating political environment in the US and Canada," said Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.



"The impact is far-reaching. Canada's move has set a very bad precedent for the international order of business and trade," Mei told the Global Times, adding that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lacks leadership wisdom.



China will keep a close eye on whether Meng's extradition will proceed in accordance with the law, said Li. He noted that if the US and Canadian side continue to politicalize the legal issue, the situation will become more complicated.

