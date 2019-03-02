UK's first 3D zebra crossing comes into service in London

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/2 14:16:16

A 3D zebra crossing is seen in St. John's Wood High Street in London, Britain, on March 1, 2019. According to BBC, the UK's first 3D zebra crossing has been painted on a north-west London road in a bid to slow down the traffic. The optical illusion, which creates a floating effect, has been introduced in St John's Wood by Westminster City Council as part of a 12-month trial. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

