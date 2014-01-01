Sci-tech innovation board highlights economic transformation, bolstering innovation firms

The new China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huiman signed late Friday night two orders introducing regulations for China’s science and technology innovation board.



The launch of the sci-tech innovation board, which has adopted many breakthrough mechanisms including a registration system, will give a helping hand to innovative companies and operate in line with China’s economic transformation, according to industry analysts.



The regulations came out after one-month of public consultations on plans and guidelines for the sci-tech innovation board, which was established on January 31.



The launch of the new board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) together with a pilot registration system for listed companies was announced at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2018.



“This is unprecedently efficient and underscores the important reform that is the sci-tech innovation board plus registration system,” Dong Dengxin, director of the Financial Securities Institute at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Saturday.



Eligibility for companies to file for an IPO on the sci-tech innovation board began on Friday.



SSE will have five businesses days after receiving documents to decide on whether to accept the IPO application.



If accepted it is passed onto the CSRC, which will make a further pass or fail decision within 20 business days, according to a press release from the CSRC.



“Looking at the current speed, the first batch of companies are expected to begin trading on the sci-tech innovation board after the annual legislative and political consultative sessions [in early March],” Dong added.



The sci-tech innovation board will focus on technological innovation companies, backing up growing innovative companies with hard core technologies.



Compared with the current A-share, the sci-tech innovation board allows companies that haven’t generated a profit file for an IPO, as well as dual-class ownership companies, variable interest entities and red-chip companies.



There is concern that the registration system will encourage companies to flock to the board en masse.



However, during his first media debut on Wednesday, CSRC Chairman Yi Huiman said that launching the sci-tech innovation board would not open the floodgates.



“There won’t be an eruption of IPO filings,” said Yang Delong, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, adding that the registration system does not mean there is no review of IPO cases.



Reviews will focus on different content and the number of IPOs will be adjusted.



China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation and SSE also issued supporting measures after CSRC.



According to the SSE, one major amendment that differs from the plans and guidelines for the sci-tech innovation board is the lock-up period.



Core technology staff will be subject to an IPO lock-up period of 12 months instead 36 months.



They are allowed to offload 25 percent of their pre-IPO shares every year after hitting the one-year mark.



“It will be a boon for private equity firms. It also requires secondary market investors to better time their transactions,” Chen Wei, a veteran researcher of the primary market, told the Global Times on Saturday.



“Regulatory misoperations may happen more easily,” Chen added.



The board devised thresholds of a 500,000-yuan ($74,560) stock account minimum balance and at least 24 months' history of securities trading to protect unexperienced retail investors.



The estimated number of investors on the A-share market that fit these requirements is around 3 million.



“It has balanced the risk for investors and market liquidity,” Yang noted.



The Sci-tech innovation board’s pilot registration system can accumulate experience without rocking the current stock markets.



The A-share has seen a rebound and is expected to embark on a golden 10 years.



Against this backdrop, the sci-tech innovation board and the pilot registration system will further nurture China’s technology innovation firms and facilitate the multilayer capital market, Yang said.

