China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session

Photo: Xinhua





The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, will open its annual session Sunday afternoon in Beijing, a spokesperson said Saturday.



The second session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC is set to conclude on the morning of March 13, the session's spokesperson Guo Weimin told a press conference.



During the session, political advisors will hear and deliberate a report about the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors had been handled since the previous session, according to Guo.



The political advisors will be present at the second session of the 13th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hearing and discussing reports including a government work report, said Guo, adding that they will also discuss a draft law on foreign investment.



In addition, participants will vote on a political resolution on the annual session.



As a distinctively Chinese political institution, the CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China (CPC). It is a major channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialist consultative body.



Its main functions are political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.



Guo Weimin, spokesman of the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2019. The CPPCC National Committee held a press conference on Saturday afternoon, one day ahead of its annual session.