Interview: China's consistency in pursuing development sets example for Tanzania, says official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/2 16:52:00





Humphrey Polepole, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s ideology and publicity secretary, made the remarks ahead of the annual sessions of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies, commonly known as the "



"We hope that the major annual meetings will cement and strengthen the landmarks that China has already registered so that some of us from African countries, including Tanzania, would still continue to see China as a role model and example when it comes to developing our own people," he told Xinhua in an interview in his office in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.



He said Tanzania has been a long-time partner and friend of China, adding that the two countries' relationship is historic and the founding principles of the two countries are very similar.



"They both aim to empower the people and make sure that whatever these two countries are doing is people-centered," said the CCM senior official.



He said Tanzania and other African countries have taken China as an alternative model, adding that for a very long time most of the African countries, including Tanzania, tried to emulate the Western model of development in theory.



"But we have not made enough progress to liberate our people completely from poverty. China on the contrary, within a very short span of time and (with) a population of over a billion people, has managed to get over 700 million people out of poverty, " said Polepole, adding that this is a tremendous historical achievement and world record.



On China's active involvement in global governance and willingness to cooperate with other countries to achieve win-win outcomes, Polepole said the world is "a very small village," adding that "we expect all countries in the world to have a certain common understanding of how we want this world to be or to become."



He also commended China's initiative of building a community with a shared future for mankind and upholding peaceful development.



"The common challenges we are facing in this world can be tackled if we work together," he said.



Polepole said another landmark initiative that China put forward is the

China has been very consistent in its pursuit of eradicating poverty and unleashing the potential for growth and human development, and that sets a good exmaple for Tanzania to learn, according to a senior official of Tanzania's ruling party.Humphrey Polepole, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s ideology and publicity secretary, made the remarks ahead of the annual sessions of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies, commonly known as the " Two Sessions "."We hope that the major annual meetings will cement and strengthen the landmarks that China has already registered so that some of us from African countries, including Tanzania, would still continue to see China as a role model and example when it comes to developing our own people," he told Xinhua in an interview in his office in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.He said Tanzania has been a long-time partner and friend of China, adding that the two countries' relationship is historic and the founding principles of the two countries are very similar."They both aim to empower the people and make sure that whatever these two countries are doing is people-centered," said the CCM senior official.He said Tanzania and other African countries have taken China as an alternative model, adding that for a very long time most of the African countries, including Tanzania, tried to emulate the Western model of development in theory."But we have not made enough progress to liberate our people completely from poverty. China on the contrary, within a very short span of time and (with) a population of over a billion people, has managed to get over 700 million people out of poverty, " said Polepole, adding that this is a tremendous historical achievement and world record.On China's active involvement in global governance and willingness to cooperate with other countries to achieve win-win outcomes, Polepole said the world is "a very small village," adding that "we expect all countries in the world to have a certain common understanding of how we want this world to be or to become."He also commended China's initiative of building a community with a shared future for mankind and upholding peaceful development."The common challenges we are facing in this world can be tackled if we work together," he said.Polepole said another landmark initiative that China put forward is the Belt and Road Initiative, in which partnership is based on friendship, business and commerce.