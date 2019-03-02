Interview: "Even remote areas enjoy high living standards" in China, says Peruvian diplomat

Peru's former ambassador to China Luis Chang Reyes said what impressed him most while traveling in China was seeing even remote areas of the vast country enjoy high living standards.



China's development has succeeded where many other countries fail, benefiting all classes in the society, according to the China expert.



"It was always surprising, because for me what was interesting was to see how China was developing outside its central zone, which is Beijing," Chang told Xinhua in an interview.



Chang was Peru's ambassador to China from 2002 to 2006.



Recalling his trips to China, he said, in 1980s many Chinese cities were undergoing development, with new steel-and-glass buildings popping up.



"At the same time, you could see many people from the country, with their own customs, amid an urban setting trying to modernize itself. Almost the entire world rode bicycles, which was the means of mass transit in China. That lasted a long time," he said.



In 2002 when he returned to China to work as an ambassador, the progress that "such a large country" had made in such a short time was a "shock."



As the Chinese "continued to use bicycles" as a means of transport, they had "jumped from the bicycle to motorized vehicles," Chang said.



On a personal journey, he traveled to Zhongshan in Guangdong province to visit the ancestral home of his father, who emigrated to Peru in 1933. The long trip gave him the opportunity to see much of the Chinese countryside and its evolution.



"I went there perhaps four times from 2002" and each time it was surprising to see that development in China was not limited to Beijing and other business and financial centers, he said.



Economic links between China and Peru are "splendid" and complementary, according to the former ambassador. Peru has what China needs and the Asian giant supplies Peru with technology and industrial goods, including vehicles and telephones, he said.



"There's a very good relationship," Chang said, noting the extent of trade between the two countries. "I think there is still a lot of room to advance."

