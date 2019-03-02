China to mark political advisory body's 70th anniversary with diverse activities

China will hold a series of activities this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's political advisory body, a spokesperson said Saturday.



The activities include holding related conferences and exhibitions, enhancing theoretical research on the CPPCC, and producing CPPCC-themed publications and documentaries, said Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, at a press conference.



As a distinctively Chinese political institution, the CPPCC is an important organ for multi-party cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China. It is a major channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialist consultative body.



The CPPCC system has grown more mature over the past 70 years, Guo said.



"Focusing on the Party and country's key tasks, the CPPCC is playing an increasingly important role in political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs," he noted.

