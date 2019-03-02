China to further improve social credit system

China will improve its social credit system to promote honesty and deter dishonest behaviors, a spokesperson with the annual session of the country's top political advisory body said Saturday.



More than 17 million air trips and over five million train travels were denied to poor credit performers from October 2013 to December 2018, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said at a press conference.



China has accelerated the building of a social credit system since the State Council issued a guideline in 2014. A national credit information online platform is now in place where honest people and enterprises are honored while poor credit performers like defaulting debtors and taxpayers are blacklisted with punishment measures like restrictions on enjoying certain services.



The development of a sound social credit system is a long-term and complicated systematic project that entails efforts from everyone, and China will enhance education and improve related mechanisms to achieve this end, Guo added.





