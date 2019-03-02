Political advisory body to continue actively advancing Greater Bay Area development: spokesperson

China's top political advisory body will keep actively advancing the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a spokesperson said Saturday.



Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told a press conference that the advisory body will give full play to its advantages to actively promote the implementation of the Greater Bay Area's outline plan.



The plan was unveiled in February by Chinese authorities, aiming to build the area into a role model of high-quality development, an international first-class bay area and a world-class city cluster.



Political advisors will hold group discussions on developing the Greater Bay Area during this year's "two sessions", Guo said, adding that more activities, including field researches and symposiums, will be conducted in the year to pool wisdom and build consensus on the issue.

