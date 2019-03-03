China expects more comprehensive, objective reports from foreign journalists: spokesperson

China is expecting more well-rounded and objective understanding and reports about the country from foreign journalists, a spokesperson with the annual session of the top political advisory body said Saturday.



Foreign media outlets play a significant role in China's communication with other countries, and the country is opening its arms to more foreign journalists, Guo Weimin, spokesperson with the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference told a press conference.



"We hope foreign media outlets can consistently keep an eye on the development and changes of the country, and we are willing to provide more help and convenience for their work in China," said Guo.



He also noted that with the further development of China and its deepening exchanges with other countries, as well as innovations in media technology and higher capacity of its media, China is confident its voices will be heard in further parts of the world.

