Ethiopian, Kenyan leaders visit Chinese-built flagship industrial park

Photo: Xinhua

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday visited Ethiopia's flagship Hawassa Industrial Park.The trip to the Chinese-built industrial park, 275 km south of the capital Addis Ababa, came as part of Kenyatta's state visit to Ethiopia.The two leaders visited some of the 22 textile and apparel manufacturers operating in the industry zone, according to the Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister's Office.The industry park, currently employing more than 25,000 locals, is considered as Ethiopia's flagship industry zone featuring sector specialization, export-orientation, vertical integration, sustainability and skills development.The Ethiopian government considers the industrial park as a model for the construction of other industrial zones across the country.Inaugurated in July 2016, Hawassa Industrial Park has hosted many African leaders during their visit to Ethiopia.Recently visitors included Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.According to the Ethiopian government, African leaders' visit to the Hawassa industrial park and other infrastructure sites across the country is mainly aimed at sharing Ethiopia's positive experience.Built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, the Hawassa industrial park was completed in only nine months.