B&R Initiative brings development, hope: spokesperson

The Belt and Road
Initiative has brought development and hope to participants, instead of "debt trap" or "regional hegemonism," a spokesperson said Saturday.
China's investments in related countries mainly went to infrastructure projects, which will facilitate local development in the long term, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told a news conference.
The debt problems of some developing countries were created by complicated historical reasons, he said.
"It's totally ungrounded calling the Belt and Road Initiative a 'debt trap,'" Guo said.
The initiative has promoted local economic development and been welcomed by more and more countries along the Belt and Road, Guo said, noting that over 100 countries and international organizations had actively supported and participated in the initiative by the end of last year.
China upholds peace and cooperation as well as the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits when promoting development of the initiative, he said.
The initiative has won the support and acclaims of the leaders and peoples of participating countries, Guo said.
"The initiative has nothing to do with 'regional hegemonism,'" Guo said. "With the initiative progressing, China is winning more and more friends."
Noting that the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing in April, Guo said China is willing to work with other countries in lifting the initiative's development to a new level.