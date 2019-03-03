La Liga: Barca end Real Madrid's title hopes, Wu Lei makes history

FC Barcelona took a huge step towards the Liga Santander title when they beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday night.



Barca's second win on Madrid's home turf in just 4 days means they are 12 points ahead of Real in the league table, and 11 ahead of Atletico Madrid, who played away to Real Sociedad on Sunday.



Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal of the game, but Barca's win was perhaps more convincing that Wednesday's 3-0 victory and could have been even easier if referee Undiano Mallenco had sent Sergio Ramos for elbowing Leo Messi in the first half.



Earlier in the day, Wu Lei made history by becoming the first ever Chinese player to score in the Spanish top-flight when he netted Espanyol's third goal in their 3-1 win at home to Valladolid.



Borja Iglesias' 11th goal of the season put Espanyol in front in the first minute, but Ruben Alcaraz leveled just 16 minutes later.



In the second half Mario Hermoso's finish from close range restored Espanyol's lead in the 55th minute, before Wu Lei netted his historic goal with a calm finish following Sergi Darder's through ball.



Alaves strengthened their claim for a place in Europe next season with a 2-1 win to Villarreal, who remain third from bottom of the table.



Guillermo Maripan opened the scoring in the 54th minute with a header following a corner, but Villarreal drew level just 7 minutes later after Santi Cazorla scored from the penalty spot.



The home side made changes to look for a win they desperately need, but 12 minutes from time, Takashi Inui's first goal for Alaves sent all three points back to Vitoria.



Ezequiel Avila netted a 98th minute winner to give Huesca a dramatic win at home to Sevilla.



Avila's goal came just five minutes after Munir El Haddadi had a goal ruled out for Sevilla for offside after the referee consulted with the VAR. Juanpi had put the bottom of the table side ahead in the seventh minute, but Wissam Ben Yedder equalized from the penalty spot six minutes from time, once again after the VAR came into play.



The win leaves Huesca bottom of the table, but just three points off safety after a run of just one defeat in six games.

