Spotlight: China's top-tier cabinet manufacturer reaches out to US market

"We have an ambition to globalize and become an international company that is able to offer products to consumers all around the world. American market is an important step toward the goal," Cai Lijun, Deputy General Manager of China's ZBOM Cabinets, has said.



Founded in 1998, ZBOM has become a leading brand in the domestic kitchen cabinet industry. ZBOM has set its sights on the US market, and is currently expanding sales and operations in the country, from the West Coast in San Diego and Los Angeles to the East Coast of New York. The company is planning to open a local office and establish a warehouse in Los Angeles by the end of this year.



ZBOM attracted many eyes at the 2019 International Builders' Show (IBS) held last month in Las Vegas, which brought together more than 1,500 manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe.



"The IBS is an important event for us and by far the best expo in the United States to reach our target consumers. We come to showcase our new and existing cabinet lines to the top builders and buyers in the country," Cai told Xinhua in a recent interview.



"Besides selling and making important contacts in the industry, one of our top priorities while we are here is to redefine to the American public what 'Made in China' means," he said. "To ZBOM, it means quality."



"While many Chinese companies offer a range of products to meet consumer needs, from the more affordable, mass-market fare to more costly, higher quality products, at ZBOM, we are committed to bringing only the highest quality products to American consumers," he added.



ZBOM is one of the Chinese companies that have struggled to win business in the United States. Around 20 percent of the more than 1,500 top manufacturers and suppliers at the 2019 IBS are from China.



"Americans are very picky," Cai said. "They know what's good and won't settle for less. They want top quality products, like solid wooden cabinets and state-of-the-art designs. And, like the Europeans, they care about the environmental impact their purchases have."



He said his company's innovative design and engineering teams have spent years in developing designs that don't just look good, but also enhance functionality and convenience. "And we use durable, eco-friendly materials that would satisfy even the most demanding homeowner."



According to the company, ZBOM has developed 691 acres of specialized manufacturing production zones in China, with 400,000 square meters of intelligent, semi-automated, production lines that feature a full set of German HOMAG automatic intelligent CNC equipment.



The company has established strategic partnerships with many world famous suppliers to ensure their ability to consistently deliver high quality products worldwide. ZBOM's global partners include DuPont, BASF, LG and so on.



"To obtain a better understanding of the needs of American builders and consumers, we target them effectively by modifying our products to better serve the diverse American market," he said.



American, Europe and Australia are very different from each other and each market prefers respective styles of products, he said. "We have the flexibility, the manufacturing base and the innovation teams behind us to accommodate each market's preferences. We can even customize per person," Cai added, proud of the Chinese industry leader's strengths.



"The commitment to quality has enabled us to meet or surpass US and European industry quality standards for our products and materials," he noted, adding that the company has set a long-term goal of becoming one of the leading cabinetry manufacturers and distributors in the world.



"Being a publicly-traded company also helps increase our value. That's enabled us to expand into North America and Australia as well and soon other parts of the world," Cai said.

