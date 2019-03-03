China interested in Lebanon's infrastructure projects: envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian said Saturday that China is open to participating in infrastructure projects in northern Lebanon.
"Chinese companies have visited northern Lebanon and they are ready to take part in infrastructure projects including the expansion of Tripoli Port and Qlayaat Airport in addition to the construction of railways, roads and bridges," Wang was quoted as saying during a conference held at the Syndicate of Engineers in Tripoli.
Dubbed "the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) and its role in developing northern Lebanon," the conference aimed at discussing opportunities of cooperation between China and Lebanon in projects in northern Lebanon.
Wang said that China is looking forward to cooperating with the Lebanese government and institutions in northern Lebanon to implement social development projects.
Meanwhile, Lebanese parliament member Samir Jisr said that Lebanon has important transport facilities such as the ports of Beirut and Tripoli.
"Lebanon also has successful service sectors such as banking and finance in addition to skilled human resources which can constitute important assets for those who are interested in participating in Syria's reconstruction," he said.
Meanwhile, Toufic Dabbousi, head of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, emphasized the need to expand the Tripoli Port and Qlayaat Airport in a bid to take part in projects along the BRI.