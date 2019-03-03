Pakistani FM calls for dialogue, diplomatic efforts to solve Pakistan-India issues

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saturday that issues between Pakistan and India should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels.



Qureshi made the remarks while addressing a press conference in the country's eastern city of Lahore.



He said that being a democratic country, Pakistan believed in resolving issues with India through dialogue and diplomatic channel as diplomacy should be the first line of defense rather than the use of military.



"Peace is our priority and we do not desire war with India," said Qureshi, adding that Pakistan is actively taking steps to de-escalate and defuse the situation.

